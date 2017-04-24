Lebanese architecture and artist duo install in Wellington
Public art programme Letting Space announces its first international residency, hosting Lebanese architect and artist collaborators Rana Haddad and Pascal Hachem. The pair have recently arrived in Wellington City where they will be resident until mid May. Rana Haddad, Assistant Professor at the American University of Beirut, is an established architect.
