Lebanese Activists Protest 'Stone Age' Rape Law With Haunting Public Art Piece

Lebanese activists are keeping the pressure on members of parliament as the time nears to repeal a widely criticized rape law that commutes the sentences of rapists who marry their victims. Along Beirut's coastline Saturday, 31 paper wedding dresses hung by nooses created by Lebanese sculptor Mireille HoneA n were installed as part of the 16-day long campaign against Lebanon's Article 522.

Chicago, IL

