Leader of international medical education at UIC receives Ellis Island Medal of Honor

Ara Tekian, professor and associate dean of international education at the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Medicine, will receive the Ellis Island Medal of Honor at a ceremony in New York. The award is given to those who "have made it their mission to share with those less fortunate their knowledge, courage and compassion, while maintaining the traditions of their ethnic heritage as they uphold the ideals and spirit of America," according to the National Ethnic Coalition of Organizations, the group that gives the award.

