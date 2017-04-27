Law that pardons rapists who marry th...

Law that pardons rapists who marry their victim could finally be abolished in Jordan

Thursday Apr 27

Women in Lebanon dress as brides to protest the archaic laws which force rape victims to marry their attackers Archaic legislation which frees rapists from conviction so long as they marry their victims could finally be abolished in Jordan. Following more than 10 years of tireless campaigning, activists claim they are close to persuading authorities to revoke a law which enables sex attackers to escape justice if they marry their victims for at least three years.

Chicago, IL

