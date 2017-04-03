Largest solo exhibition in Spain dedi...

Largest solo exhibition in Spain dedicated to Akram Zaatari opens in Barcelona

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Art Daily

Akram Zaatari is a prominent member of the generation of artists who emerged in Lebanon in the 1990s after the end of the civil war that ravaged the country for over fifteen years. He is also a co-founder of the Arab Image Foundation, a project promoted in the post-war years by artists and photographers to build from the inside alternative stories to the official visual history written by foreigners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ... Mar 15 Texxy 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Mar 10 Inquisitor 121,924
News New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ... Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10) Aug '16 west is best 1,117
News US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16) Aug '16 boko palmach 2
News Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16) Jul '16 Athiest 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,795 • Total comments across all topics: 280,130,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC