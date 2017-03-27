Kalimera: Migrating to Beirut

Kalimera: Migrating to Beirut

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Groong

The Daily Star March 31, 2017 Friday Kalimera: Migrating to Beirut Joseph Haboush "Kalimera Men Beirut," a new documentary short by George Eid, recounts the stories of Greeks who fled to Lebanon in 1922. BEIRUT: "Kalimera Men Beirut," a new documentary short by George Eid, recounts the stories of Greeks who fled to Lebanon in 1922.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ... Mar 15 Texxy 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Mar 10 Inquisitor 121,925
News New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ... Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10) Aug '16 west is best 1,117
News US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16) Aug '16 boko palmach 2
News Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16) Jul '16 Athiest 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,587 • Total comments across all topics: 279,980,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC