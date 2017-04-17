Justice arrives a " 34 years after Be...

Justice arrives a " 34 years after Beirut embassy bombing

For Votaw, a U.S. State Department lawyer and former federal prosecutor in Philadelphia, terrorism hit home two decades earlier, on April 18, 1983, when her father, Albert, 57, was among 63 people killed by a suicide car bomber at the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon. Even Albert Votaw, a housing officer with the State Department's Agency for International Development, had scoffed when his wife asked if his new posting to Beirut would be dangerous.

