Juniperus phoenicea Petra - Creative Commons
Short holidays are a must if you live in crowded Cairo, and while the North Coast or Sinai are the obvious choices, why not consider these five more adventurous destinations for your next long weekend or Sham El-Nessim getaway. What's more, Egyptian passport holders can pick up a visa upon arrival or apply for one online, which means less hassle before the trip.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|17 hr
|micha mohel
|121,926
|Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ...
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|west is best
|1,117
|US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|boko palmach
|2
|Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Athiest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC