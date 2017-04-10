Juniperus phoenicea Petra - Creative ...

Juniperus phoenicea Petra - Creative Commons

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

Short holidays are a must if you live in crowded Cairo, and while the North Coast or Sinai are the obvious choices, why not consider these five more adventurous destinations for your next long weekend or Sham El-Nessim getaway. What's more, Egyptian passport holders can pick up a visa upon arrival or apply for one online, which means less hassle before the trip.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 17 hr micha mohel 121,926
News Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ... Mar 15 Texxy 1
News New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ... Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10) Aug '16 west is best 1,117
News US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16) Aug '16 boko palmach 2
News Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16) Jul '16 Athiest 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,611 • Total comments across all topics: 280,305,605

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC