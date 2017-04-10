Journey to the House of Stone: Where ...

Journey to the House of Stone: Where Past Meets the Present in the Levant

From the Hamra section of Beirut-one of those must-see areas for tourists, full of cafes and honking cars and far less appealing to me than the beautiful Corniche-after a lunch of grape leaves, tabouleh, spicy potatoes - a favorite of my guide Karim- we set out in his black Toyota Corolla 2016 for Marjayoun. I'm again on one of my obsessive literary journeys, this time to visit the House of Stone built by Anthony Shadid on his ancestral land in the south of Lebanon, an area which used to be largely Christian, but has since become a Shiite stronghold of the Hezbollah party.

Chicago, IL

