Jordan to scrap marriage loophole for rapists
PanARMENIAN.Net - A law which protected Jordan 's rapists from punishment if they married their victims looks set to be scrapped, BBC News reports. The Jordanian cabinet revoked Article 308 on Sunday, April 23 after years of campaigning by women's activists, as well as Muslim and Christian scholars and others.
