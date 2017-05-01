Israel, Palestinians battle for votes...

Israel, Palestinians battle for votes over Jerusalem resolution at UNESCO

Yesterday

Israel is battling to prevent a public-relations victory for the Palestinians at the UNESCO Executive Board in Paris, which is expected to disavow Israeli sovereignty over Jerusalem on Independence Day. Such a vote would provide Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas a boost when he meets with US President Donald Trump at the White House just one day later.

