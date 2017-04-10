Inside Syriaa s multiple fighting fac...

Inside Syriaa s multiple fighting factions

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KXRO radio

In the tense days after U.S. airstrikes on the regime of Syrian President Bashar al Assad, Russia's ally, the U.S. and Russia have traded accusations about siding with terrorists. "Russia has really aligned itself with the Assad regime, the Iranians and Hezbollah," Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told reporters in Italy before his Moscow trip.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXRO radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 23 hr mohel klavan 121,925
News Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ... Mar 15 Texxy 1
News New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ... Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10) Aug '16 west is best 1,117
News US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16) Aug '16 boko palmach 2
News Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16) Jul '16 Athiest 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,569 • Total comments across all topics: 280,240,161

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC