HRW urges Saudi Arabia to probe Pakistani transgender woman's death
Beirut [Lebanon], Apr 13 : The Human Rights Watch has urged Saudi Arabia to investigate the death of a Pakistani transgender woman at a Riyadh police station following a raid on an event space in February. It also said that Saudi authorities should also immediately release five Pakistanis who remain in detention if they are held only on suspicion of committing morality related "offenses".
