HRW urges Saudi Arabia to probe Pakis...

HRW urges Saudi Arabia to probe Pakistani transgender woman's death

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Beirut [Lebanon], Apr 13 : The Human Rights Watch has urged Saudi Arabia to investigate the death of a Pakistani transgender woman at a Riyadh police station following a raid on an event space in February. It also said that Saudi authorities should also immediately release five Pakistanis who remain in detention if they are held only on suspicion of committing morality related "offenses".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Tue mohel klavan 121,925
News Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ... Mar 15 Texxy 1
News New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ... Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10) Aug '16 west is best 1,117
News US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16) Aug '16 boko palmach 2
News Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16) Jul '16 Athiest 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,582 • Total comments across all topics: 280,269,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC