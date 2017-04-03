Hizb'allah: Danger Ahead
President Donald Trump has been accused of many dire acts and devious intentions. The latest, and one of the most absurd, comes from Hassan Nasrallah, the head of the terrorist Hizb'allah organization, in a television interview in his bunker in Beirut on February 16, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Thinker.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Mar 10
|Inquisitor
|121,924
|New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ...
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|west is best
|1,117
|US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|boko palmach
|2
|Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Athiest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC