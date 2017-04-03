Fashion icons to speak at Conde Nast meet

Muscat: Top tycoons from the global fashion industry, including Huda Kattan and Elie Saab, will speak at the upcoming CondeI Nast conference in Muscat. To be held on April 5 and 6 at Shangri La's Barr Al Jissah Resort and Spa, the conference is hosting a range of global fashion moguls, fashionistas and high profile bloggers and writers who will review the theme, 'Mindful Luxury'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.