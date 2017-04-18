Fairuz to sing in Cairo after a 28-ye...

Fairuz to sing in Cairo after a 28-year-old hiatus

18 hrs ago

The concert is organized by the Egyptian national television, according to news reports. Fairuz's last concert in Egypt was in 1989 at the Giza pyramids, and it was attended by a large audience of Egyptian and Arab fans, whereas her last concert in Beirut was in 2010.

Chicago, IL

