Explosion on St. Petersburg subway in Russia kills 10, injures others

At least 10 people have died in an explosion in a train car at the Sennaya Ploshad subway station in St. Petersburg, Russia, according to Russian state news agency TASS. The subway's administration says several stations in the northern Russian city have been closed and that an evacuation is underway Monday afternoon.

Chicago, IL

