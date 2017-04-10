Evacuation of Syrian rebels, Shi'ite villagers begins under swap deal

Buses began evacuating hundreds of people from two rebel-besieged Shi'ite villages in northwest Syria on Friday and rebels began to leave two towns near Damascus with their families, under a deal between the government and insurgents. A rebel fighter stands near buses carrying people evacuated from the two villages of Kefraya and al-Foua, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army, at insurgent-held al-Rashideen, Aleppo province, Syria April 14, 2017.

