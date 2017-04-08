Clashes continue at Palestinian refug...

Clashes continue at Palestinian refugees camp in south Lebanon

Clashes at south Lebanon's Palestinian refugee camp of Ain el-Hilweh in Sidon, continued on Saturday between the Joint Palestinian Security Forces and the hardline Islamist Bilal Badr group, the National News Agency reported. According to the NNA, Fatah commander Munir Maqdah said in a statement that "the situation at the camp is taking a military course and will be settled.

