Chemical weapons attack latest in litany of Syria atrocities

The Gazette is Colorado Springs's most trusted source for breaking news, sports, weather, obituaries, politics, business, art, entertainment, blogs, video, photos. What to watch on TV for the week of April 9-15: New episodes of MST3K, the return of Doctor Who and much more FILE --In this Aug. 17, 2016 file frame grab taken from video provided by the Syrian anti-government activist group Aleppo Media Center , 5-year-old Omran Daqneesh sits in an ambulance after being pulled out of a building hit by an airstrike in Aleppo, Syria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.