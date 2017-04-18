Cheap Eats to Know: Manousheh, Flauta...

Cheap Eats to Know: Manousheh, Flautas, and Po' Boys

Manousheh - An offshoot of East Village restaurant Au Za'atar, this Greenwich Village fast casual specializes in Lebanese flatbreads, styling itself "a real taste of Beirut." These breads fly from a gas-fired brick hearth that dominates the small room, which is equipped with a modest amount of counter seating.

Chicago, IL

