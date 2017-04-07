Belt and Road Initiative "golden key" to Arab region: SRCIC chairman
The Belt and Road Initiative is a "golden key" to the Arab region, offering a new mechanism, practical cooperation and stability, according to Lu Jianzhong, chairman of Silk Road Chamber of International Commerce . Addressing the Belt and Road conference organized by the SRCIC and the Lebanese Fransbank Group in the Lebanese capital city of Beirut on Thursday, Lu said the world today imposes a complex global landscape, and the initiative is an action of eastern wisdom as it promotes cooperation and ensures the best interests of peoples in the Belt and Road region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Mar 10
|Inquisitor
|121,924
|New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ...
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|west is best
|1,117
|US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|boko palmach
|2
|Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Athiest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC