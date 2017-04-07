Belt and Road Initiative "golden key" to Arab region: SRCIC chairman

The Belt and Road Initiative is a "golden key" to the Arab region, offering a new mechanism, practical cooperation and stability, according to Lu Jianzhong, chairman of Silk Road Chamber of International Commerce . Addressing the Belt and Road conference organized by the SRCIC and the Lebanese Fransbank Group in the Lebanese capital city of Beirut on Thursday, Lu said the world today imposes a complex global landscape, and the initiative is an action of eastern wisdom as it promotes cooperation and ensures the best interests of peoples in the Belt and Road region.

