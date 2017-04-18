Beirut: Geagea Likens Attacks on Khan Sheikhun, Shiite Evacuees to...

Naharnet, Lebanon April 21 2017 Geagea Likens Attacks on Khan Sheikhun, Shiite Evacuees to Armenian Genocide, Says LF 'Daughter of Bashir, March 14' Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea on Friday described the suspected chemical attack in Syria's Idlib and the deadly bombing that hit Shiite Syrian evacuees as a continuation of the massacres that started with the April 1915 genocide of Armenians under the Ottoman Empire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.