Beirut: Direct route between Lebanon and Armenia: Kedanian welcomes open skies policy

National News Agency Lebanon April 10, 2017 Monday Direct route between Lebanon and Armenia: Kedanian welcomes open skies policy Direct route between Lebanon and Armenia: Kedanian welcomes open skies policy NNA - The "Armenian Airlines" Company opened its direct route between Beirut and Armenia on Sunday with the arrival of its first flight to Rafic Hariri International Airport carrying a ministerial delegation. The delegation was received at the airport's honorary salon by Tourism Minister Owadis Kedanian, Armenian Ambassador Samuel Magardjian, Deputy Hagop Bagradounian, and ranking dignitaries.

