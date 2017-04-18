Beirut: Armenian Ambassador: Lebanon's embracing of Armenian cause demonstrates Lebanese kindness

Beirut: Armenian Ambassador: Lebanon'...

National News Agency Lebanon April 21, 2017 Friday Armenian Ambassador: Lebanon's embracing of Armenian cause demonstrates Lebanese kindness Armenian Ambassador: Lebanon's embracing of Armenian cause demonstrates Lebanese kindness NNA - Armenian Ambassador to Lebanon Samuel Mkrtchyan on Friday condemned the massacres committed against Armenians, which led to the death of around one million and half persons and left traces in humanity. The Ambassador's fresh stance came during an exhibition held in the city of Jbeil for the commemoration of Armenian genocide jointly organized by Jbeil Municipality and Armenian Embassy.

Chicago, IL

