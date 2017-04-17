Beirut: Aram I holds Easter Mass, calls for decreeing electoral law

National News Agency Lebanon April 16, 2017 Sunday Aram I holds Easter Mass, calls for decreeing electoral law Aram I holds Easter Mass, calls for decreeing electoral law NNA - The Catholicos of the Holy See of Cilicia of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Aram I, held Easter Mass on Sunday at the Armenian Orthodox Cathedral in Antelias, whereby he called on Christians to reject the darkness and become "messengers of light." The mass was attended by Minister of Tourism, Avedis Guidanian, Minister of Women's Affairs, Jean Ogassapian, and Ambassador of Armenia to Lebanon, among others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.