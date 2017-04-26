April 26, 2017Report: Desperate Syrians sell kidneys, eyes to Lebanese organ traffickers
'I don't really care if the client dies as long as I got what I wanted. It's not my problem what happens next as long as the client gets paid,' says organ trafficker Abu Jaafar in Beirut.
