AGBU Lebanon Showcases the Impact of Armenians on Architecture in Lebanon
On April 6, AGBU Lebanon-in collaboration with the Embassy of Armenia in Lebanon and under the patronage of the Minister of Culture Ghattas Khoury-organized a lecture in French entitled "L'architecture arménienne au Liban : une question d'identité" . Anita Lebiar, the executive director of AGBU Lebanon, began by highlighting the importance of the collaboration with the Embassy of Armenia in Lebanon and the Ministry of Culture as well as the important role it plays in bridging cultures.
