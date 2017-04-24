Activists demand end to Mideast laws ...

Activists demand end to Mideast laws that allow rapists to marry their victims

49 min ago Read more: WICU12 Erie

Several Middle Eastern countries are facing growing pressure to close legal loopholes that allow rapists to escape punishment by marrying their victims. Jordan and Lebanon have taken recent steps to end such laws, which often date back to the colonial era and have been condemned by rights groups as archaic and inhumane.

Chicago, IL

