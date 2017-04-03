A grim day for Nine Network: A Current Affair reporter Ben McCormack charged over child porn exactly a year since 60 Minutes' Tara Brown was arrested in botched child abduction A year to the day since a botched child abduction led to the arrest of Tara Brown and the 60 Minutes crew in Lebanon, the Nine Network was once again forced to scramble to do damage control. On April 7 last year, 60 Minutes - the network's flagship current affairs program - sparked controversy after Ms Brown and three crew members were arrested in Beirut.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.