A different and delicious Aleppo
In September, Gary Johnson, an outsider US presidential candidate, had to be reminded of what Aleppo was but most people's knowledge of Syria's second-largest city is clearly framed in the horror images of some of the worst attacks in that country's six years of civil war. However, for celebrated Lebanese chef and food writer Marlene Matar, Aleppo is the source of a lengthy project to translate the city's famed cuisine to a wider audience.
