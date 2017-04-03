3 tiger cubs destined for zoo in Syria rescued in Lebanon

In this Wednesday March 29, 2017 photo, Siberian tigers destined for a zoo in war-torn Syria, and rescued by Animals Lebanon, an animal rights group, lie inside a cage, in Aley, east of Beirut, Lebanon. Three tiger cubs, which were being transported from Ukraine, were trapped in an unmarked maggot-infested crate in Beirut's airport for almost a week, where they could not stand or move and were forced to urinate and defecate on each other, according to Animals Lebanon.

