3 tiger cubs destined for zoo in Syria rescued in Lebanon
Three Siberian tiger cubs destined for a zoo in war-torn Syria were rescued by a Lebanese animal rights group after being trapped in an unmarked, maggot-infested crate in Beirut's airport for almost a week. The tigers, which were being transported from Ukraine, arrived at the Beirut airport on March 7, inside a ventilated 0.3-cubic-meter crate, where they could not stand or move and were forced to urinate and defecate on each other, according to Animals Lebanon.
