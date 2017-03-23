Who Ordered the killing of Imam Musa ...

Who Ordered the killing of Imam Musa Sadr and Why?

Part 2 of 3. For Part One see When, Where, and How Imam Musa Sadr was Assassinated ] There is no shortage of conspiracy theories about who wanted Musa Sadr eliminated but evidence continues to mount that Musa Sadr was assassinated because he was increasingly seen as a political threat to Khomeini. This observer has tentatively concluded that the 'Vanished Imam" was the victim of intra-Shia competition and paranoia and not, as has been erroneously claimed, because of Gadaffi's spur of the moment wrath during a discussion of religion.

