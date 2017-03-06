UK affirms commitment to Lebanon despite Brexit
The Union Jack flies from the British Royal Navy's HMS Ocean amphibious assault ship and helicopter carrier as it lies docked in the port of Beirut. Current negotiations around Britain's exit from the European Union are unlikely to affect the country's commitment to Lebanon, U.K. Ambassador to Lebanon Hugo Shorter said from the deck of the Royal Navy flagship that docked in Beirut over the weekend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Sun
|Inquisitor
|121,927
|New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ...
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|west is best
|1,117
|US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|boko palmach
|2
|Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Athiest
|1
|60 Minutes crew, Brisbane mother facing kidnapp... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Neville Thompson
|1
