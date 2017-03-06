UK affirms commitment to Lebanon desp...

UK affirms commitment to Lebanon despite Brexit

The Union Jack flies from the British Royal Navy's HMS Ocean amphibious assault ship and helicopter carrier as it lies docked in the port of Beirut. Current negotiations around Britain's exit from the European Union are unlikely to affect the country's commitment to Lebanon, U.K. Ambassador to Lebanon Hugo Shorter said from the deck of the Royal Navy flagship that docked in Beirut over the weekend.

Chicago, IL

