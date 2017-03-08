Two Suicide BombersKill Dozens in Dam...

Two Suicide BombersKill Dozens in Damascus

Beirut, Lebanon - A double suicide bombing in Damascus killed at least 33 people on Saturday, shattering the Syrian capital's efforts to isolate itself from the war raging elsewhere in the country. The Syrian state news service, SANA, said attacks by two suicide bombers bearing explosive charges struck near the Bab Al Sagheer cemetery, just south of the Old City.

