Troublesome family?

Wednesday

Lebanon's Military Court Tuesday postponed the trial of radical preacher Sheikh Ahmad al-Assir until April, in the sixth adjournment without progress since his arrest in 2015. The trial date was moved to April 4 to allow time for a new lawyer to be assigned to Assir.

Chicago, IL

