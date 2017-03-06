Time to face the music: Myriam Klink ...

Time to face the music: Myriam Klink interrogated by police after attempting to flee Lebanon

Model turned singer Myriam Klink was ordered not to leave Lebanon Monday, following over six hours of police questioning days after the artist's now-banned music video flooded social media. Online sharing of the "Goal" music video, which features a scantily clad Klink and suggestive lyrics, was banned by Justice Minister Salim Jreissati Saturday.Klink, singer Jad Khalife who appears in "Goal" and the director of the video Mahmoud Ramzi, were summoned to the Hobeich police station in Beirut.

