The EU court just made a surprise decision let states deny visas to refugees

The EU's top court ruled Tuesday that states can deny visas to people trying to enter to claim asylum, in a case of a Syrian family trying to travel to Belgium. In a surprise judgment, the European Court of Justice ruled against the family from the besieged city of Aleppo who had applied for the humanitarian visas at the Belgian embassy in the Lebanese capital Beirut last October.

Chicago, IL

