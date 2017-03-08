Pregnant Amal Clooney Is Pretty in Pink, Chic in Black While Showing...

The 39-year-old human rights attorney, who is currently expecting twins with husband George Clooney, was spotted out and about in New York City on Wednesday, sporting two trendy ensembles for different occasions. For a meeting at the United Nations Headquarters, the Beirut, Lebanon, native paired her Salvatore Ferragamo pumps with a black Vintage Dior suit from William Vintage, which perfectly hugged her growing baby bump.

