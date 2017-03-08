Palestinian leader, President Trump t...

Palestinian leader, President Trump to hold first phone call

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Abbas will speak b... Some of the states that helped derail President Trump's first travel ban are now mounting efforts to block his second one. Some of the states that helped derail President Trump's first travel ban are now mounting efforts to block his second one.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 4 hr Inquisitor 121,929
News New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ... Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10) Aug '16 west is best 1,117
News US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16) Aug '16 boko palmach 2
News Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16) Jul '16 Athiest 1
News 60 Minutes crew, Brisbane mother facing kidnapp... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Neville Thompson 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,206 • Total comments across all topics: 279,455,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC