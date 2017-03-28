Over 320000 people killed in Syrian c...

Over 320000 people killed in Syrian conflict: UNHRC

Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

The video came out at the same time as a new report from War Child: "Six Years On - A War on Syria's Children", which states that 400,000 people have been killed, including 55,000 children, since the war began on March 15, 2011. The UNICEF report notes that 255 children were killed either in school or in the vicinity of one, and over 850 were recruited as child soldiers.

