Massari Debuts 'Done Da Da' Video, Talks Middle Eastern Roots & Forthcoming U.S. Debut 'Beirut'

After rolling out the vivid visual for " So Long " featuring former Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach, Lebanese-Canadian singer Massari hits the dancefloor once again for his new single "Done Da Da" off his upcoming U.S. debut Beirut, named after the capital of his native Lebanon. The Middle Eastern-influenced dance track and its high-energy video features the stylish singer flanked by beautiful women as Massari sings, "I know what you want, baby I will get it done."

