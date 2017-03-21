Marco Rubio, in Lebanon, tells PM Hariri to combat Hezbollah
Florida Senator Marco Rubio meets Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri in Beirut, March 18, 2017 Florida Senator Marco Rubio and several other Republican lawmakers visited the Middle East over the weekend, to look at America's role in combating the threat of Hezbollah and Islamic State. Rubio along with other members of the Senate's Select Committee on Intelligence, senators Richard Burr of North Carolina, John Cornyn of Texas, Tom Cotton of Arkansas and James Lankford of Oklahoma, visited Lebanon and Jordan before a brief, low-key stop in Israel.
