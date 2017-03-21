Marco Rubio, in Lebanon, tells PM Har...

Marco Rubio, in Lebanon, tells PM Hariri to combat Hezbollah

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Times of Israel

Florida Senator Marco Rubio meets Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri in Beirut, March 18, 2017 Florida Senator Marco Rubio and several other Republican lawmakers visited the Middle East over the weekend, to look at America's role in combating the threat of Hezbollah and Islamic State. Rubio along with other members of the Senate's Select Committee on Intelligence, senators Richard Burr of North Carolina, John Cornyn of Texas, Tom Cotton of Arkansas and James Lankford of Oklahoma, visited Lebanon and Jordan before a brief, low-key stop in Israel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ... Mar 15 Texxy 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Mar 10 Inquisitor 121,926
News New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ... Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10) Aug '16 west is best 1,117
News US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16) Aug '16 boko palmach 2
News Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16) Jul '16 Athiest 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,484 • Total comments across all topics: 279,740,885

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC