Lebanon's minister sounds warning over 'total...

Lebanon's Industry Minister Hussein Hajj Hasan Tuesday warned of a total collapse of the industrial and trading sectors in Lebanon. Hajj Hasan, who was speaking at a conference for marble and granite factory owners at the Biel Exhibition Center in Beirut, said that "competition by foreign products ... has created a dangerous situation."

Chicago, IL

