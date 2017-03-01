Lebanon International Oil & Gas Summit Returns to Beirut for Third Edition
Leading oil and gas industry executives and experts from across the East Mediterranean will gather in Beirut this May, to gain invaluable insight to the newly presented opportunities in Lebanon's energy sector, the challenges and the road ahead for companies and investors in the field. Organizers of the Lebanon International Oil & Gas Summit have confirmed that the event will return 9 -10 May 2017 for its third edition, at the prestigious Hilton Beirut Habtoor Grand Hotel, under the high patronage of HE Eng.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Mar 2
|stalk this
|121,926
|New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ...
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|west is best
|1,117
|US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|boko palmach
|2
|Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Athiest
|1
|60 Minutes crew, Brisbane mother facing kidnapp... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Neville Thompson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC