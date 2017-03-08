Lebanon appoints new army chief-media

Lebanon appoints new army chief-media

The Lebanese government appointed General Joseph Aoun as army commander on Wednesday, Lebanese media reported, replacing General Jean Kahwaji at the head of a force that has been guarantor of civil peace since the 1975-90 civil war. SULEIMANIYA, Iraq Iraq will continue to hit Islamic State targets in Syria, as well as in neighboring countries if they give their approval, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Wednesday.

