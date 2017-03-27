Lebanon appeals to UN as maritime ene...

Lebanon appeals to UN as maritime energy dispute bubbles to surface

Lebanon has appealed to the United Nations to intervene following moves by Israel to formalize a maritime border between the two countries that gives the Jewish state rights to a potentially lucrative patch of sea. Nabih Berri, Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, has called Israel's decision to advance a Maritime Areas Bill a "new attack on Lebanon's sovereignty" that is tantamount to a "declaration of war."

