Lebanese businessman, Hezbollah suppo...

Lebanese businessman, Hezbollah supporter, charged with evading U.S. terror sanctions

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: The Washington Post

A Beirut businessman accused of presiding over a multi-billion dollar commodities shipping empire and evading U.S. sanctions for financing terrorism pleaded not guilty to an 11-count, criminal indictment unsealed in Washington on Thursday. Kassim Tajideen, 62, a dual Lebanese-Belgian citizen, was charged March 7 with conspiracy, fraud and money laundering, allegedly operating a network of companies from Africa to the Middle East that dealt in secret with U.S. companies after sending tens of millions of dollars to the Shiite militant group and political party Hezbollah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ... Mar 15 Texxy 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Mar 10 Inquisitor 121,925
News New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ... Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10) Aug '16 west is best 1,117
News US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16) Aug '16 boko palmach 2
News Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16) Jul '16 Athiest 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,693 • Total comments across all topics: 279,882,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC