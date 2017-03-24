Lebanese businessman, Hezbollah supporter, charged with evading U.S. terror sanctions

A Beirut businessman accused of presiding over a multi-billion dollar commodities shipping empire and evading U.S. sanctions for financing terrorism pleaded not guilty to an 11-count, criminal indictment unsealed in Washington on Thursday. Kassim Tajideen, 62, a dual Lebanese-Belgian citizen, was charged March 7 with conspiracy, fraud and money laundering, allegedly operating a network of companies from Africa to the Middle East that dealt in secret with U.S. companies after sending tens of millions of dollars to the Shiite militant group and political party Hezbollah.

