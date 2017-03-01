Asharq Alawsat February 27, 2017 Monday Iranian-Turkish Ties Swing between Clash and Joint Concerns Beirut – Relations between Iran and Turkey are witnessing a new wave of tension as a result of their huge differences over regional issues, mainly Syria. But according to observers, this tension is not expected to result in the eruption of the 13th round of military confrontation between them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.